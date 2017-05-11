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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.