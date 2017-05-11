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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.