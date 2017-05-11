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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.