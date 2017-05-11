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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
In this kitchen in Australia, a freestanding island is lit by a skylight and track lighting, while the texture and color of the siding of the island provide a marked contrast to the dark cabinetry of the rest of the kitchen. An oversized sink makes the island an ideal prep space.
To create more natural light, Brentwood Builders also added a back door to the kitchen.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
American white oak was used for the flooring throughout the house, including the sun-filled kitchen. A Brendan Ravenhill hangs above the sink, and a Wolf cooktop was installed opposite the island.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.
The kitchen range hood is framed in wood, wrapped with cement board, and parged with a thin layer of polished concrete. The sides of the Carrara-topped island are clad in anodized aluminum, as are the IKEA cabinets.