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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
The family gathers in the kitchen, which features oak cabinets, a concrete island, and brass fixtures. The backsplash is made of pink bricks hand-selected by Alix and Onur from a nearby brickyard. The mango wood pendants were purchased in a market in Bangkok.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
“One night when we sat and had a dinner, I said I would design this neon for his kitchen because it would be perfect,” Schwalgien says, “and then he agreed to it.”
The stairs lead to the first-floor kitchen and living space. As in the rest of the home, the material palette is intentionally simple and elegant. It includes engineered timber Proparq flooring by Unico, custom joinery crafted from stained oak veneer, and a marble countertop.
"The kitchen is basic by most typical house’s standards. It’s everything that we need and nothing that we don’t," says Hudson-Smith.
The neon pink flamingo, a wedding anniversary gift from Richard to Kristina, adds a punch of color and whimsy to the kitchen.
Beautiful yet practical materials define the home—such as the Indian ink–washed plywood used for the kitchen cabinetry. Purchasing secondhand furnishings from eBay also helped keep costs low and add personality to the home.
The brick pictured is original to the home. “We wanted to connect our new extension against the retained rear wall of our house as a feature and acknowledgement of the original building,” says Richard. “The doorway/opening is actually the original doorway into our side alleyway and garden—we just removed the doors and tidied up slightly.”
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Located in the addition of this Toronto home, a new kitchen flanks the residence’s original brick wall which has been painted white and paired with whitewashed maple cabinets to create a clean, simple cooking space.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Brick is used throughout this Indonesian home, giving it a warm, earthy quality. A low, translucent layer offers additional protection while cooking. The extensive use of brick echoes the vernacular architecture of Central Java, sparking happy childhood memories for the homeowner.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
A brick backsplash, painted white, pairs perfectly with this Australian kitchen's understated material choices, which includes wood cabinets and a streamlined Caesarstone counter in Raw Concrete.
Kitchen
The floor tiles in the kitchen date back to 1923 and stand as a reminder of the original character of the building. Natural oak cabinets with hidden joinery are a contemporary insertion in the historic building shell.
The angular galley kitchen is illuminated by a hexagonal skylight.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
In the kitchen, the team refinished the original cabinets, supplemented them as needed, and introduced a new stainless steel countertop. New appliances provide modern functionality.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
The kitchen countertops and shallow shelf are Olympian White Danby marble. The white oak cabinet knobs are from Etsy.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
In this kitchen in Australia, a freestanding island is lit by a skylight and track lighting, while the texture and color of the siding of the island provide a marked contrast to the dark cabinetry of the rest of the kitchen. An oversized sink makes the island an ideal prep space.
Here is the kitchen in the south end of the home next to the dining area.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
To create more natural light, Brentwood Builders also added a back door to the kitchen.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
Former Kitchen (Phase 1 from 2011) with American Black Walnut cabinets and Calacatta marble countertops open to Living Room on right. Original red brick exposed above backsplash
American white oak was used for the flooring throughout the house, including the sun-filled kitchen. A Brendan Ravenhill hangs above the sink, and a Wolf cooktop was installed opposite the island.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.
A simple wood-finished kitchen.