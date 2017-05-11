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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/cabinets : white

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
In the kitchen, lemon-yellow and mint-green cabinets complement the forest-green granite countertops. White overhead cabinets blend in with the white brick backdrop.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
In this Australian kitchen, keeping the original exposed brick wall as a backsplash helps tie the kitchen to the rest of the home.
Keeping the original mottled, worn-brick walls and outfitting the kitchen with their own custom cabinetry were among this couple’s cost-saving measures.
Gray, full-height, seamless cabinetry matches the gray-painted original brick wall. The contrast with the white kitchen island is striking.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
The spacious open floor plan maintains a utilitarian sense of function. The floors are made from colored concrete.
The bright contemporary kitchen features high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
The Scandinavian-inspired design echoes the aesthetic from their previous Airstream home.
The original load bearing wall was replaced with a wood beam and vertical supports, creating a more open floor plan.
The kitchen stools are from Tuscan Outdoor Tables, a Dandenong, Victoria outfit that crafts furniture from local Cypress and reclaimed timber.
The home boasts high indoor air quality thanks to zero emission joinery, low-VOC paint, stains, and carpets, and construction that utilizes cross-ventilation.
LED Lighting and GFI electrical strips are hidden underneath cabinets for a clean look.