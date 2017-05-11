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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
The kitchen is now part of the large open living space. The 1960s Hygena formica cabinets in Polyester Pumpkin were a vintage find. The white pendants are from IKEA and the blue is from Habitat.