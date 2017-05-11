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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : brick/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Brick Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Kitchen
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.