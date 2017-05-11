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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Wine Cooler Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
Wine cellar
Portland-based pastry chef Andrea Nicholas purchased a 1953 midcentury ranch whose 2,500 square feet needed "a lot of TLC." Nicholas hired architect Risa Boyer to design the renovation, which involved opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating a contemporary open-plan living space.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
A hallway behind the kitchen received a 4-meter-long plate glass window (or about 13 feet) in order to lighten up a dark spot in the plan and visually connect to a new courtyard garden.
The kitchen faucet is the Vola KV1 mixer in black matte and the sink is the Abey SOHO Sink in black.
An integrated Fisher &amp; Paykel CoolDrawer™ disappears into the cabinetry and provides five temperature settings for maximum flexibility: freezer, chill, fridge, pantry, and wine modes.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The wine cellar.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
The residents love to entertain and cook, so 590BC worked to create a kitchen that was functional and aesthetically pleasing. "It is complex and considered down to the most minute detail, but still reads as simple and clean," Breitner says. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The Sub-Zero beverage chiller sits in easy proximity to the lounge area adjacent to the kitchen. Risom lounge chairs were rewoven with cat claw–proof leather strapping after the originals were shredded.
Dining and kitchen
Potrero Residence Kitchen
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
The kitchen sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids.
Refrigerator by Liebherr Dishwasher by Bosch Wine Refrigerator by Summit
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
In remodeling a compact Milan apartment, designers Roberto Di Stefano and Alessandro Bongiorni introduced sliding glass doors by Eclisse where a single door once stood to improve connection to the outdoors. In the brightened kitchen, a Comprex cabinet system pairs with Neff appliances. Domenico Mori tiles cover the range hood.
Kitchen
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen
Kitchen
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
Kitchen/Dining Area
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