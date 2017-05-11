Kitchen Wine Cooler Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/lighting : recessed

An integrated Fisher &amp; Paykel CoolDrawer™ disappears into the cabinetry and provides five temperature settings for maximum flexibility: freezer, chill, fridge, pantry, and wine modes.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The wine cellar.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
From the deck entering the kitchen.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
The residents love to entertain and cook, so 590BC worked to create a kitchen that was functional and aesthetically pleasing. "It is complex and considered down to the most minute detail, but still reads as simple and clean," Breitner says. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The Sub-Zero beverage chiller sits in easy proximity to the lounge area adjacent to the kitchen. Risom lounge chairs were rewoven with cat claw–proof leather strapping after the originals were shredded.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
In remodeling a compact Milan apartment, designers Roberto Di Stefano and Alessandro Bongiorni introduced sliding glass doors by Eclisse where a single door once stood to improve connection to the outdoors. In the brightened kitchen, a Comprex cabinet system pairs with Neff appliances. Domenico Mori tiles cover the range hood.
Kitchen
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen
Kitchen
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Kitchen

