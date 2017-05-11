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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Wine Cooler Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Previously, this quirky space had a pantry, broom closet, and doors leading to the basement. Now, this niche houses a butler's pantry with a custom dry bar, wine fridge, and storage cabinets awash in Farrow &amp; Ball Studio Green with a Soapstone countertop.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The chef's kitchen has an eat-in counter, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
The kitchen sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids.
Perlick wine cooler
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space