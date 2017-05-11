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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Wine Cooler Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Aster Cucine’s eco-friendly cabinetry from Italy was chosen along with high-end, efficient appliances and fixtures.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
Kitchen