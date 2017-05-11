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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/counters : granite

Kitchen Wine Cooler Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
The dining area and kitchen.
Kitchen.
Kitchen