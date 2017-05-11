All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/counters : engineered quartz

25 Kitchen Wine Cooler Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos And Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
From the deck entering the kitchen.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Slide up garage door
Bocci 28.16 Pendant
Kitchen
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.