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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/cabinets : white

Kitchen Wine Cooler White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
"If I can't see it properly it usually goes to waste, so it's important that I know what's where," Downing Pickens says of her kitchen supply. Organization is especially needed when kitchens are being used more often that usual.
Steps away from the living area is a bright and airy chef's kitchen. Boasting custom Poggepohl white-lacquer cabinetry and white-honed Carrera marble countertops, the kitchen also comes with a Gaggenau dishwasher, stainless-steel convection and steam ovens, as well as a SubZero wine cooler and refrigerator.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry conceals a plethora of appliances for a streamlined look, including two integrated Liebherr refrigerators, one integrated freezer, one Eurocave wine cabinet, and two Blum Space Towers. The island is faced with gray birch veneer, and the sculpture is by Jeff Thomson.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
A massive white island range is anchored by locally sourced Italian slate floors in black. In this black and white kitchen, cabinets, countertops, and walls are finished in white so as to prevent the space from feeling too dark. To shed even more light, a glass ceiling at the far end of the kitchen presents an open-air feeling.
CresseyKitchen at Chelsea by Cressey
The dining area and kitchen.
Advancing further into the Dining, one catches a glimpse of the kitchen behind a grey wall.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
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In the kitchen, white lacquer millwork is complemented by white glass.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
Aster Cucine’s eco-friendly cabinetry from Italy was chosen along with high-end, efficient appliances and fixtures.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
A volumetric mass within the "raft" conceals a powder room and guest bath, while displaying the wet bar, complete with a wine rack.
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.
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Kitchen/Dining Area
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Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Kitchen