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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/cabinets : open

Kitchen Wine Cooler Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
The kitchen enjoys natural light and features white Corian counters, custom powder-coated aluminum shelves, and a WallyGro greens wall with automatic watering and lighting integration. The family uses the greens and herbs in their meals.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.