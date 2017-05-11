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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Wine Cooler Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Wine cellar
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Kitchen
T
The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Kitchen