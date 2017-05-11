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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wine cooler/appliances : range

Kitchen Wine Cooler Range Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Another challenge was to swap in new lighting-here the architects installed Lambert Et Fils, Dot Line Suspension-without adding any new holes to the ceiling.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
A look at the kitchen, situated adjacent to the dining area.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
Kitchen
Now, the kitchen has walnut cabinetry with inset doors painted a creamy white. The counter is marble, and the backsplash is the Classic Field tile in chartreuse from Heath Ceramics. The floors are new linoleum.
"If I can't see it properly it usually goes to waste, so it's important that I know what's where," Downing Pickens says of her kitchen supply. Organization is especially needed when kitchens are being used more often that usual.
Portland-based pastry chef Andrea Nicholas purchased a 1953 midcentury ranch whose 2,500 square feet needed "a lot of TLC." Nicholas hired architect Risa Boyer to design the renovation, which involved opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating a contemporary open-plan living space.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
This backsplash may only cover a small surface area, but its asymmetric tiles are the kitchen’s pièce de résistance.
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
The large space also features Gaggenau appliances, including a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, and five-burner cooktop.
The kitchen is not visually dominant, thanks to storage that reaches to the ceiling. The backsplash tile is Ann Sacks Context tile in Metallic Black with metallic black grout, and the countertops are engineered stone. The original white oak flooring was refinished throughout the home.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The original kitchen layout and cabinets remain, alongside modern appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The chef's kitchen has an eat-in counter, Miele appliances, and a wine cooler.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
Aster Cucine’s eco-friendly cabinetry from Italy was chosen along with high-end, efficient appliances and fixtures.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
Refrigerator by Liebherr Dishwasher by Bosch Wine Refrigerator by Summit
Kitchen
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
In remodeling a compact Milan apartment, designers Roberto Di Stefano and Alessandro Bongiorni introduced sliding glass doors by Eclisse where a single door once stood to improve connection to the outdoors. In the brightened kitchen, a Comprex cabinet system pairs with Neff appliances. Domenico Mori tiles cover the range hood.
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Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Kitchen
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