Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Wall Oven Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.
The kitchen opens directly onto the dining room; the 1954 article in Good Housekeeping noted that the dining room was separated from the walled garden by large sliding glass doors, "uniting indoors and out."
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
The new kitchen has facilitated lessons in cooking for the couple. "We wanted a big, comfortable kitchen to learn how to cook," says Martin. "We invented a method where we invite friends to cook with us, and we learn by doing."
The open kitchen and the adjacent bench are a mix of materials that include HPL, sandblasted pine plywood, brass, marble, and lacquer.
"The spaces and materials are very kid-friendly," says Wittman. "The natural finishes are durable and easy to clean. Organic materials with their own unique textures patina over time, which will allow the spaces to be lived in and loved while weathering gracefully for a long future."
The view from the nook to Lake Washington. The slat screen at the end of the island creates visual consistency with the revamped deck, and the glass guardrail doesn't obstruct views.
There are now two options for seating—at the end of the island or in the nook beyond.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
Bright yellow cabinets in this kitchen add a playful, fun touch, while also maintaining a sleek, contemporary look.
This midcentury kitchen was well-positioned so the updates maintained its original footprint, adding plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
In the late 1950s, Paul Rudolph transformed a municipal garage in Cambridge, Massachusetts, into a private home. A revamp in 2016 made way for a wall of 10-foot-high, triple-paneled sliding doors and windows opening onto the courtyard. To further increase fluidity, the kitchen was moved to the living area.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
Paul McCobb designed the kitchen, built-in units, and vanities as well.
Although the kitchen has been updated for modern living, it still maintains an authentic midcentury sense of style.
The retrofit of this Portland midcentury-modern home takes inspiration from Richard Neutra, Saul Zaik, and John Yeon.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
The charming kitchen retains its original walnut cabinets.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The kitchen is opposite the dining area.
Chris, a retired commodities derivatives trader, served as the general contractor, with guidance from builder Mike Paulsen. Decorum Arch Stone fabricated the waterfall countertop made of Colorado Gold marble; Scott Cabinets did the millwork. The cooking range is by Wolf. Trove wallpaper accents the far wall of the powder room at the end of the corridor.
With 25% more working space than the previous kitchen, the expansion is meticulously organized and allows direct visual connections between all stations.
The kitchen.
kitchen
kitchen
Kitchen from Dada Italy