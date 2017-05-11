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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/floors : linoleum

Kitchen Wall Oven Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
Walnut veneer walls warm up and unify the open-plan spaces.
Floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows bring in plenty of natural light.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.