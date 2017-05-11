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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/floors : limestone

Kitchen Wall Oven Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Looking at kitchen
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
"The kitchen is unique and hits all the marks for the perfect space to entertain guests," Janie explains. "I love to cook, so, naturally, the kitchen is my favorite part of the house."
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
At the back of the home, a new extension includes a spacious, modern kitchen.
Kitchen, looking towards the dining room