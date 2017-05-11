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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Wall Oven Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
Dining and kitchen
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo