62 Kitchen Wall Oven Marble Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
A detailed shot inside the pantry shows how it corrals counter clutter and hides small appliances.
Oak and concrete meet a substantial marble countertop and backsplash in the kitchen.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
The kitchen is fitted with marble counters and backsplashes, as well as Viking and Bosch appliances.
The dark green marble countertop isn’t original, but the stone matches a variety that Mies used in other projects around the same time.
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
The framework and internal structure was rebuilt and straightened. A new internal core was incorporated within the existing weathered shell of the house.
Now, the new kitchen is ideal for cooking big meals and socializing. White cabinetry and Carrara marble counters lend an airy feel.
The kitchen was significantly enlarged; it includes appliances by GE Monogram and a faucet by Delta.
Crittall-style windows encase the sleek and modern kitchen. In this room, deep veined marble has been used for the counters and backsplash.
The transformed kitchen shows off how bright the home is now.
Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.
The couple made the most dramatic changes in the kitchen. They installed Carrara marble and custom oiled-steel cabinetry. The artwork is by Cecil Touchon. Near the Wind Crest cooktop is a Bosch oven.
The kitchen is beautifully textured and veined thanks to white Carrara marble countertops installed by New Marble Company and reclaimed cypress cabinets built by Wayne Berger.
Large steel framed windows and doors frame the open kitchen and dining space. Modern pendant lights hang above each cooking and eating surface.
The kitchen includes a generous butler’s pantry with Libeherr refrigerators.
An expansive skylight extends the full width and length of the kitchen, flooding natural light into the core of the open and connected living spaces.
The interior features neutral colors and streamlined appliances like the Miele oven, stovetop, and refrigerator, along with the Espace Cuisine cabinets.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
Open kitchen-dining area. Hubert by Septembre. © David Foessel. upinteriors.com/go/sph18
Kitchen from Great Room
In renovating the 90-square-foot kitchen of a Boston apartment, architect Chris Greenawalt drew upon both spatial and material solutions to create a pleasing and wheelchair-accessible space to accommodate all three of its tenants.
“The kitchen, dining area, and family room were originally three separate rooms,” says Wilding. “We opened the space by knocking down walls and installing two large flush beams in the ceiling.” The original kitchen was located in what is now the family room. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Prized possessions such as the old English butcher’s block sit cheek-to-jowl with 21st-century amenities, such as the stacking ovens by Dacor, six-burner Viking stove, and Miele dishwasher.
The careful coordination of color continues in the kitchen, where the gray and white marble backsplash, lit with faint orange lights, mediates between the ashen column and ochre cabinets.
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Custom steel vent hood designed by West Architecture Studio and fabricated by Luke Prestridge.
