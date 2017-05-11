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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : wall oven/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Wall Oven Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
Dining and kitchen
An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station