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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/floors : rug

Kitchen Range Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
"In my Alpine Noir project, we used laminate kitchen cabinets because of the ease of maintenance and cost savings," explains interior designer Casey Keasler of Casework. The vintage Moroccan checkerboard runner is from Kat + Maouche.
The revamped kitchen boasts soapstone countertops, Miele appliances, and a Thermador fridge. A skylight warms the space from above.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
"We saved the cabinets—just repainted and chose new hardware,
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a girly edge -- without once using any lace or pink. By consistently using brushed gold hardware, tufted blue seating (which even appears to be original!), and casually-thrown fringed blankets, the space is packed with effortless personality. Light-colored wide plank flooring and white paint keep the space light and airy.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The home possesses an authentic midcentury vibe with period-appropriate, contemporary updates.
One hundred-percent handmade in Morocco by local artisans who have learned the art of tile making from their fathers and grandfathers, Tiles of Ezra specializes in ornate Moroccan Zellige, natural-glazed clay tiles.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
This loft was once a knitting mill in San Francisco.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
The predominantly white color scheme and quality of natural light in Zeitgeist – a cozy one-bedroom holiday rental apartment in Shoreditch gives the home a peaceful and Zen-like aura.
The kitchen’s tubular lights were replaced with Heavy Medium pendants by Benjamin Hubert. The space is outfitted with a suite of Monogram cooking appliances. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017