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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/floors : painted wood

Kitchen Range Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The chef's kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Viking range, and a water filtration system. The emerald cabinets are accented by the brass backsplash, hardware, and counters.