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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/floors : limestone

Kitchen Range Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Spacious and highly functional, the polished kitchen features customized bespoke cabinetry. Built-in benches along a glazed corner provide plentiful seating.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A look at the spacious eating area, office nook, and a bespoke built-in daybed, completed with a reading light. Large doors open the space to the outdoors for integrated indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.
Here, more traditional details give way to contemporary design. Unadorned Anigre veneer millwork frames boldly articulated elements, such as the black lacquer espresso station and linear stainless-steel bar. The large island provides increased workspace, and the cabinets add extra storage without destroying the clean, contemporary lines. The flooring is Loire Limestone.
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.