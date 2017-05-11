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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Range Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
The kitchen is marked by a variety of textures that include dark walnut and marble.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
“Removing the wall afforded a larger kitchen footprint, and made the space more inviting,” Hope-Kennedy says.
An elongated kitchen island is a spot to eat, and protects the cook from foot traffic. A large picture window and glass door connects the new outdoor terrace to the interior spaces.
“We knew we wanted enough room for a family—and we wanted to emphasize cooking, and have more of a communal space,” says homeowner Jeff of their renovation priorities. The centrally located kitchen features walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops in Pure White, a Heath tile backsplash, and Pablo Designs Cielo pendants. Appliances include a SubZero French-door refrigerator, BlueStar range, and Zephyr vent hood.
"The owner loves walnut and wanted something really warm and inviting that didn't feel rustic," Becky says. "She has a modern edge to her."
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
When Greg Steinberg and Alexandra Becket, designers and owners of ModOp Design, conceptualized the renovation of their 1939 home in the Moreno Highlands in Silver Lake, their goals were to open it up to the lake's spectacular views and to create a vibrant, modern aesthetic—and to do it all on a budget. To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, they used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
In lieu of upper cabinetry, windows provide lake views and keep the space feeling bright and open. Neutral color tones bring a serene atmosphere inside from the outdoors.
An Italian-designed kitchen is discretely hidden behind the dining area. Outfitted for entertaining, a large butcher block island sits in the middle of the space, surrounded by two ovens, a Miele six-burner cooktop, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is also direct access to an outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and preparation area.
English took out two fireplaces to expand views from the living room and removed walls that had enclosed the kitchen.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
Taking full advantage of sweeping views of Puget Sound, Hillside Sanctuary by Hoedemaker Pfieffer is sited on a small plateau high atop a steeply sloping hillside. Winter light penetrates deep into the living spaces through a wall of glass that runs continuously across the building’s south elevation.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
The kitchen windows reveal sightlines to the water on the other side of the home, so the panoramic views afforded by the narrow lot are fully utilized.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
We incorporated unparalleled levels of storage and functionality throughout the space without compromising usability.
The modern kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances.
The kitchen features soapstone counters, a walnut island, handmade tiles, and an expansive door that leads to an covered, outdoor dining terrace.
"We saved the cabinets—just repainted and chose new hardware,
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
O'Neill Rose Architects designed each unit of this modern Queens compound based on the personality of the family member occupying it. The kitchen in the brother’s unit is bright and fun with a backsplash made of painted glass. The light fixtures, like many other materials found in the project, were left over from the client’s contracting work; O’Neill Rose bent the found pipes into an array of angles and attached light bulbs.
The use of both black and white kitchen cabinets is a unique design choice for black and white kitchens, but it works well in this lovely kitchen, a study in dark and light. It incorporates a fantastic black-and-white marble backsplash, which brings together the kitchen’s many other elements, like dark hardwood floors and a white quartz countertop.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
For a 1,500-square-foot condo in the Meatpacking District, Reddymade Design reconfigured the space to merge the kitchen, dining room, and living room into an open-plan arrangement. In the kitchen, the island unit is a modular piece by USM with a Vermont Black slate countertop. The Harry Bertoia stools are from Design Within Reach. The backsplash features Delft tiles, and the stove and range is Bertazzoni.
The firm opened up the closed off kitchen, orienting it in the center of the living space.
The kitchen.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
We lost two doors and a window, and installed this massive folding door unit from LaCantina, creating a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor eatery.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
To maximize light, Dana opted for white surfaces, from the custom cabinetry to the Silestone countertops. “You can’t put a lemon or a Popsicle down on marble, so we got quartz, which is virtually indestructible,” she says.
Kitchen
The customized open kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances.
The homeowners, who are avid cooks, worked with a design duo and contractor for the home's renovation. To make the kitchen seem larger than it is, the team decided to place the largest cabinets and appliances near the entryway, making less clutter toward the window.
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
Thanks to the large window on one side that frames the natural scenery outdoors, the house feels much larger than its actual size.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
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