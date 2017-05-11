Kitchen Range Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/counters : marble

One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry, Calacatta Oro Marble, designer lighting, and high-end Viking appliances.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
Tom Dixon pendants hang over the breakfast table.
The kitchen features a white oak-paneled ceiling with a powder-coated steel sculpture of the stream. The backsplash and countertops are White Macaubus Marble with streaks that bring to mind the movement of water.
Chen used high-contrast materials to lighten the space, which has only one window. He lined the kitchen in glossy 3-D tile from Ann Sacks, and wall covering from Flat Vernacular. He removed the rear wall of the kitchen and replaced it with a sliding acid-etched glass partition, which picks up ambient light from windows in the service entrance. Chen installed drawers below the white marble countertops and swapped out overhead cabinets for full-height cabinets in the pantry. Under the glass partition, a thick counter of striped Kenya Black marble adds doubles as a bar top and work surface.
The kitchen features black cabinetry, a white subway tile backsplash, marble countertops, and a center island. There is also a screen that separates the kitchen from the dining area.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The opposite view of the kitchen.
The kitchen extends out to the deck.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The bright, renovated kitchen.
Masi flipped the design of a traditional home and placed the common areas on the second level for the best ocean views. The kitchen cabinetry is custom-made, and a Thermador range sits on the island.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
Kitchen
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.
A marble island and white cabinetry define the bright, open kitchen, while matte black and bronze finishes celebrate craftsmanship.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The ceiling plane is now simplified and the hood vent over the range melds seamlessly with it and the floating shelves. Farnham and Samuel also reimagined the adjacent hallway as a library alcove for Goldsmith, who loves to read.
Now, thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's “Mizzle.” The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The stainless steel kitchen has been updated with modern top-of-the-line appliances.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
In the new space, small-scale, 24-inch appliances from Fagor are incorporated into Ikea’s Applåd cabinetry.
The couple removed an ornamental fireplace mantle in the kitchen, one of few period details they decided not to keep, due to its size. Matte-black quartzite slabs from ABC Worldwide Stone form the kitchen island, which is outfitted with Blanco fixtures; a white Carrara backsplash frames the Bertazzoni range and Dunsmuir cabinetry. The oak-and-steel bar stools are from ABC Carpet &amp; Home.
A closer peek at the kitchen. Here, you can see how the counter extends to the outdoor patio.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
As you tour a potential home, look out for a lack of natural light or possible renovations—those details can be used during negotiations.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Black-rimmed steel clerestory windows add illumination in this diminutive white kitchen where black accents abound. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against the white Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.
In this exquisite, classically styled black and white kitchen, gleaming white marble countertops and cabinets are juxtaposed by a dramatic, gold-trimmed black oven and range hood. Two Bestlite Pendants from Gobi enhance the gold details throughout this kitchen, a favorite among black and white kitchens.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
Two sinks with angular faucets make this white and wood kitchen island the main prep area in this California kitchen. A long kitchen table protrudes out from the island in a contrasting dark stone with polished nickel legs for a strong visual demarcation between the island and the table, although the two are physically connected.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter.
Hong elevated the new IKEA kitchen with white slab fronts from Semihandmade.
Hong chose light vinyl tiles to brighten up the space. This was a durable option that was appropriate for the owners, who have two children in preschool.
