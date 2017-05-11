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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Range Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
Joel crafted open shelves made of oak for the large kitchen, where Emma likes to cook and bake with Isla and Ivy.
Honey-toned timber cocoons the interior. The kitchen cabinetry is IKEA "Akurum" Series with Modern Craft fronts.
Norske Mikrohus built cabinetry and drawers below the kitchen counters, omitting upper cabinetry in an effort to create spaciousness for the interior.
Vilde features plenty of windows so as to flood the interior with sunlight and connect the home to the natural landscape.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The opposite view of the kitchen.
Give your IKEA furniture a quick facelift with these DIY tips—guaranteed to transform your basic pieces into custom, eye-catching furniture in less than an hour, tops.
Sinking the kitchen floor let the architects optimize the glazing. The breakfast bar at the end of the room lets diners look out over the backyard, while the nearby freestanding cabinet, designed by Built Work, offers streamlined storage that doesn't detract from the sight lines.
The sofa is a prototype that never went into production—the base slides out and the two cushions become flat for sleeping. Today, one can buy Risom furniture from a variety of sources, including Knoll, Design Within Reach, and Ralph Pucci.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
NOEM integrated the mechanical systems behind a purple screen for users to access. This “hub” is the first thing visible upon opening the front door.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
The populus paneling continues from the second floor down to the ceiling of the kitchen and around the island.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
Warm wood and dark surfaces contrast with white walls.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.
Chef's kitchen detail with open plywood shelves. Range by Thermador
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
Freshly baked cookies can go directly from oven to eager eaters in the living room via the pass-through.
In the kitchen both the walls and the countertop are made of birch plywood. A quartet of black Tom Dixon Beat lights hangs overhead.
Canyon Barn
Kitchen with view of Dining and Living Room beyond. Pendant light fixture by Chris McCullough
Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.