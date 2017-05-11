Try Dwell+ for FREE
38 Kitchen Range Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

Color was a fundamental element of the project and the pink range hood certainly makes a bold statement. The birch plywood boards that are used for the kitchen cabinetry match the flooring and reflect the firm's embrace of DIY techniques.
"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.
The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
If you find a particular tile with black accents, do like Tim and Merrill Melideo and work with the shade throughout your kitchen.
The open kitchen is bright and airy with updates which include a marble-topped island, stainless steel appliances, and a stylish tile backsplash.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
The updated kitchen.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The updated kitchen and dining space. At the back, you can see the new study/lounge. The pendant lighting is from Muuto, the dining table is the Saarinen table from Room & Board paired with Eames chairs with a wire base.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The updated kitchen features a lovely tile backsplash and polished concrete floors.
Delicate attention to detail and bespoke elements defines the kitchen.
The kitchen also boasts spectacular views of the mountains and easy access to the pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen.
A herringbone tile pattern forms the backsplash.
The kitchen also includes a sitting area, perfect for casual entertaining or family time.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
The existing concrete pillars have been left intact and provide an interesting contrast of texture to the renovation's new smooth, glossy surfaces.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The bright open kitchen has a farmhouse feel.
Sarah and her sons prepare a meal in the kitchen, which the Wessels recently upgraded with Bulthaup cabinets, counters, and sink. The stovetop is from Gaggenau and the faucet is from Dornbracht. On the far wall is one of Yoshitomo Nara’s signature eye-patch portraits.
The kitchen features Ikea Sektion cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. The dining area contains a table from CB2, a George Nelson pendant, and Eames molded fiberglass chairs that were picked up at the Alameda Flea Market.
The kitchen fireplace is one of three original to the house, and its traditional staggered brick design became the inspiration for the stagger-set undulating gray porcelain subway tile backsplash.

