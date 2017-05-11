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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Range Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The family’s L-shaped kitchen is packed with color and storage.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
The main floor spans 200 square feet, and the loft is 65 square feet.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
Ali Fraenkel and Mentor Dida prepare for one of the many gatherings they host in their penthouse in Prishtina, Kosovo. Self-described “changemakers,” they regularly open their home to 20 or more people for get-togethers with live music from local artists or guest speakers like Uta Ibrahimi, the first Albanian woman to climb Mount Everest. The couple worked with designers Fitore Syla and Njomza Havolli of local firm Muza to create a balance of open and intimate spaces. “Gathering people is our shared calling,” says Ali.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Black steel-framed windows continue into the airy kitchen, complete with bespoke cabinetry.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.
The kitchen, kept in the same location, was opened up dramatically. Gray cabinets from IKEA are topped with honed granite countertops; an oil painting of the original cottage sits on one of the floating shelves.
White Kitchen with High Window
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Incorporate details that make everyday life easier. “The details of the kitchen are so often underestimated during the design phase,” says Anthony Laney of Laney LA.
Don’t underestimate the power of lighting. “I find the most overlooked feature in kitchen design to be efficient, well-designed lighting,” states Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
The kitchen for the main living quarters is on the top floor. The dark joinery echoes the original millwork throughout the home, while the stainless steel adds an industrial edge.
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
Steps from the kitchen is a floor-to-ceiling glass door that offers access to a private terrace.
The kitchen, located on the other side of the living area, is equipped with all new appliances, as well as a stainless-steel countertop and backsplash.
The kitchen is designed to prioritize open floor space, which gives owners Elina and Otto options while entertaining.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
“We did a style of kitchen that you would find in Oaxaca,” says the designer. It’s simple and durable, and made for cooking any type of food.
The countertops are made of honed Zimbabwe black granite with no sealer to avoid finger smudges. The rug is an antique Tree of Life Oushak from 1st Dibs, and the pottery planter was found in San Miguel de Allende.
"Before there was a full-sized fridge that jutted out and blocked the clerestories," says Jessy, who replaced the clunky kitchen appliance with inconspicuous CoolDrawer units by Fisher & Paykel. With the exception of the Falmec range hood, all the appliances are now built into lower cabinets, which were fabricated by Dan Eckstrom. The vibrant encaustic tile is by Mission Tile West. The oven is by Fisher & Paykel.
Exposed Tasmanian oak planks complement the reclaimed brick walls and handmade Anchor Ceramic tiles.
The stainless-steel elements, including the counter and cabinets, were also kept in place for their industrial character. The island was reworked and topped with marble.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
The open kitchen and the adjacent bench are a mix of materials that include HPL, sandblasted pine plywood, brass, marble, and lacquer.
The shelving is composed of simple, Mondrian-like color blocking.
The space's neutral palette was intentional, since Amy thought that it would naturally connect with the outdoors. "By keeping things neutral, our space always feels peaceful," he says.
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