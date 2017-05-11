All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range/appliances : ice maker

20 Kitchen Range Ice Maker Design Photos And Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

