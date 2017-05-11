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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/lighting : table

Kitchen Range Hood Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
Font 6 by CaSA
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.
Kitchen.
Solid wood shelves can be a great way to add contrast and texture a kitchen, especially an all-white one. If you're looking to add more fun pops of personality, opt for decorative brackets.