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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/floors : concrete

Kitchen Range Hood Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Hannah and Rami laid out the living area to face the television, which hangs above a restaurant-style metal shelving unit from Webstaurant. The sofa is an Ikea piece the couple had previously, and the rug is from West Elm. The floor lamp is another vintage piece.
The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
Danny fitted the kitchen into an alcove outfitted with Ikea cabinets and Semihandmade fronts. The refrigerator is by LG. On the jute rug from Armadillo, chairs from Threshold join a table from Inside Weather.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
This Barcelona apartment features soft round forms and arches throughout. The design move that is also on display in the open kitchen, where a portal window to the bathroom is echoed by a curved marble island and backsplash and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber.
Plan B carpenters built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen at the far end of the room.
Volt 678 bar stools by Pedrali line the island. The floors throughout are hand-troweled concrete.
Bronze, aluminum, and black oak were used as part of the kitchen design. A stainless monobloc island is surrounded by polished quartz countertops on the perimeter.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
The kitchen, which connects to a spacious outdoor living area, features casework made from salvaged blue pine.
The open-plan kitchen is finished with wood cabinetry, a bright white tile backsplash, and concrete flooring.
In California's idyllic Sea Ranch community, a vacation home privileges views of the Pacific Ocean and fog-shrouded trees. The bright and airy interiors, following a crisp, Scandinavian aesthetic, are pared back to retain focus on the spectacular surroundings.
The cooktop is by Wolf and the oven, hood, and dishwasher are by Bosch.
Birch plywood with a white wash forms the cabinetry in the kitchen and the island is topped with marble. Perimeter counters are Corian. The faucet is Astra Walker and the cabinet handles are Made Measure.
The kitchen is anchored by a deep window seat with views of the harbor. “My favorite place in the house is the built-in deep daybed off the kitchen, from where I like to look out onto the water with a book in hand,” says Fox. “Having the view of the water and getting cozy in that spot is perfect.”
“We did a style of kitchen that you would find in Oaxaca,” says the designer. It’s simple and durable, and made for cooking any type of food.
“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
The double-height volume over the kitchen and living room creates an airy feel. An elevator provides an alternate way to ascend to the upper levels.
"Before there was a full-sized fridge that jutted out and blocked the clerestories," says Jessy, who replaced the clunky kitchen appliance with inconspicuous CoolDrawer units by Fisher & Paykel. With the exception of the Falmec range hood, all the appliances are now built into lower cabinets, which were fabricated by Dan Eckstrom. The vibrant encaustic tile is by Mission Tile West. The oven is by Fisher & Paykel.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.
A Heath Ceramics tile backsplash in neutral tones offsets the custom walnut cabinetry.
An island with seating from Blu Dot is joined by a custom walnut table fabricated by SOBU. The paint color on the island, Pigeon by Farrow &amp; Ball, syncs with the new poured concrete floors.
The new kitchen is also a galley layout, but has more room to spread out lengthwise.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
A pantry and painting studio are tucked behind the kitchen, which is outfitted with black granite counters and oak cabinetry.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
The original wood ceiling was revealed, and the appliances are also freestanding. Shelving and lights are also by Vipp.
"In the kitchen we wanted to create an austere volume filled with natural light that allows for a small room to feel so much bigger," says Hazelbaker.
The modular unit is by Vipp, and was chosen to visually juxtapose the new addition with the existing structure.
"The kitchen is basic by most typical house’s standards. It’s everything that we need and nothing that we don’t," says Hudson-Smith.
They used only wood framing and a newly devised Douglas fir plywood ceiling wedge that provides lateral strength. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Range and hood is by Miele, and the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero.</span>
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
This artfully minimalist Australian kitchen combines concrete, oak, steel, and prefabricated panels with a substantial marble countertop and backsplash.
The kitchen tiling was selected as it was the least expensive on the market, and a graphic arrangement of the tiles creates an interesting focal point.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Waterfall island in Pietra Cardosa
This kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly low-energy appliances. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
This midcentury in Armonk, New York, was the personal residence of Arthur Witthoefft, an architect for renowned firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Witthoefft won an AIA First Honor Award in 1962 for his design, and the home was listed on the Register of Historic Places in 2011 after a meticulous restoration profiled in Dwell. The kitchen was modernized with white lacquer and stainless steel.
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