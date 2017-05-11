All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/floors : concrete

157 Kitchen Range Hood Concrete Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
Ryan Leidner designed the kitchen island/dining table, which was built by a cabinetmaker out of white oak plywood and Neolith countertops.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
The kitchen extends from inside to outside. Large sliding doors completely open up the interior living spaces to the exterior deck, which provides additional prep, dining, and cooking spaces.
The black Richlite and walnut kitchen is one of Mongillo's favorite elements of the home. He says that kitchens often feel out of place—but this one is an architectural feature, with the island acting as another piece of furniture.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
The signature post-and-beam construction lines the living room and dining area.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
The kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly appliances that use less energy. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The stainless-steel kitchen system is by Bulthaup, and the countertop was fashioned by Brooklyn–based Wüd Furniture Design.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
A trifecta of pendants spruce up the casual dining space. Kim’s daughter Molly, who was also instrumental to the design vision, is a West Coast–based chef. She weighed in on the layout, from roasting pans to compost bins, essentially upgrading it to commercial standards.
The Smith family desired an open kitchen, reinforced by shelving and minimal amounts of locally made cabinetry.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
Font 6 by CaSA
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
Soft curves and arches—a design move repeated throughout the apartment—are readily on display in the home's kitchen. A portal window to the bathroom, an arched marble island and backsplash, and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber all add softly curved accents.
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.
Vibrant blues brighten up the kitchen.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
A few steps removed from the living space is the kitchen that features vertical grain fir cabinets complemented by Ann Sacks backsplash tile and white quartz countertops.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
Custom-designed timber handles reinforce the Tetris concept.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
The floors in the extension are hydronic-heated, polished concrete.
The soapstone counters and back splash resonate with the natural setting, drawing in hues and colors from the surrounding landscape.
The Olson Kundig-designed kitchen features green soapstone countertops and oak veneer cabinets, with custom Olson Kundig hardware.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
A sturdy concrete countertop curves around the entire length of the kitchen, finished in a texture Webster describes as “bug splattered.” Despite the unappetizing name, it works well for rolling out dough. Its circular motif reappears in the custom cabinets’ finger pulls, which also help ventilate the cupboards. The fixtures are from Kubus and the appliances are from Miele.
For the new kitchen, they incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Although it mimics the appearance of rickety mining shanties, the home is airtight. Triple-glazed windows and highly insulated walls contribute to its overall net-zero status.
Roxburgh McEwan Architects used cross-laminated timber for the exterior structure and internal divisions.
The kitchen island, also Douglas fir, showcases the material’s rich striations and color variations. Behind the kitchen are two bedrooms and a single bathroom. A large open air pavilion, built concurrently with the cabin, can be seen from the windows on the right.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
Fans were added for improved air circulation.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
123

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.