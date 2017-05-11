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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/floors : bamboo

Kitchen Range Hood Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
Natural bamboo flooring was used throughout the home, as well as dimmable LED lighting. The house incorporates a hybrid heat pump water heater, which draws in ambient heat from the surrounding air, moves it across condenser coils, then transfers it into the tank to heat the water. This device creates the same amount of hot water as a traditional electric water heater, but reduces water-heating expenses up to 62%.