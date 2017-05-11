All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/counters : concrete

61 Kitchen Range Hood Concrete Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
The floors are Oak End Grain Helvetica by Solid Floor, combined with bespoke handmade cabinetry by Grovecourt.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
Cast concrete counters overlay a brass sink (the Alveus Monarch Quadrix 50) and are bedecked with a Vola single mixer lever in natural brass.
The firm specified an opening at the first floor, to connect it with the new kitchen and dining room below. The reconfigured glass extension allows light and views deeper into the narrow house.
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly appliances that use less energy. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
The orange countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
Custom-designed timber handles reinforce the Tetris concept.
A polished concrete island top contrasts with oak timber cabinetry in the kitchen.
The floors in the extension are hydronic-heated, polished concrete.
A sturdy concrete countertop curves around the entire length of the kitchen, finished in a texture Webster describes as “bug splattered.” Despite the unappetizing name, it works well for rolling out dough. Its circular motif reappears in the custom cabinets’ finger pulls, which also help ventilate the cupboards. The fixtures are from Kubus and the appliances are from Miele.
Open wooden shelving serve as an idyllic spot to display special kitchen gadgets and trinkets.
Customized whitewashed woodwork with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete counters and a geometric Health Tile Little Diamond backsplash carry the neutral palette from the atrium into the kitchen. A Mooi pendant adds a nice subtle accent.
At this home in Sun Valley, the clients wanted a modern house that would feel authentic to the high desert mountain landscape, in a style dubbed "mountain industrial." Everything that touches the earth is stone and board-formed concrete, and everything that projects out is steel and glass, down to the kitchen island, which features two levels, an integrated sink, custom cabinetry, and polished nickel hardware.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
By eliminating walls and incorporating a series of interior gardens, architect José Roberto Paredes creates an eclectic and inspired El Salvador beach house. In the kitchen, rough-hewn materials like a eucalyptus-log-and-thatch roof offset the monolithic concrete island and glossy subway tile backsplash. Claudia & Harry Washington built the vivid wooden sliding walls, which are inspired by the palm leaves that change color and create diagonal patterns in trees near the house. The bar stools were a street market discovery.
The light-filled kitchen is fitted out with glass fiber-reinforced concrete counters, quartern-sawn eucalyptus cabinets, as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances.
The kitchen features updated appliances, stainless steel countertops and a poured concrete island.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
The kitchen includes a four-burner stovetop, convection oven, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, sink, breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry.
The kitchen features a sleek, modern design.
Kitchen
To create more natural light, Brentwood Builders also added a back door to the kitchen.
The white countertops are made from concrete and the wooden cabinets have been painted a subtle shade of sage. The floors are white oak hardwood.
A steel mesh balustrade lines the stairway, which leads to the rooftop deck.
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.
An arched doorway separates the kitchen from the dining room, allowing for easy entertaining.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
In the petite kitchenette, the original orange-tinted enamel of the sink and stove was spruced up with concrete overlay on the counters, a hex tile backsplash, and new brass accents. The original cabinets were refreshed with the same paint color as the interior walls, then adorned with brass hinges and hex-shaped pulls.
Built-in storage and space-saving furnishings, such as seating that stores flush beneath a table, reduce visual clutter without compromising functionality.
A peek at the large picture window that looks into the kitchen.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
Thanks to the large window on one side that frames the natural scenery outdoors, the house feels much larger than its actual size.
A streamlined kitchen with a concrete slab countertop.
Level 3 kitchen
In addition to new appliance trends, homeowners and kitchen designers are also looking for design-savvy materials elsewhere in the kitchen. While marble remains a popular choice, concrete is being used more widely as a kitchen accent. This kitchen in El Salvador features a hefty concrete island.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and its design was carefully appointed with craftwork by local artisans. Brass pulls were custom designed and crafted to suit the space. The metal mesh on the upper cabinets was replicated with milled details in the cabinets beneath them. Concrete and marble counter tops provided a solid balance of industrial design and luxury.
Despite the moody appeal of the kitchen, filtered light fills much of the space from floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall, narrow frame above the sink.
Kitchen and living space looking toward studio and loft bedrooms
Kitchen with loft bedroom sliding screens above
Architect Tobin Green and his wife, Bianca, entertain regularly at 400SOLA. It's an important part of their lifestyle, and thus, an important part of Green's design.
Inside / Outside living
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.