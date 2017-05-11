Kitchen Range Hood White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/cabinets : white

The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
A triangular skylight brings additional light into the kitchen, which connects seamlessly with the living area and dining room.
A blue glass mosaic backsplash declares the home's coastal location. The modern kitchen offers professional-grade appliances, custom white cabinetry, and a large peninsula.
The dining table and storage system were made by the clients' good friend, Anthony Zollo of Studio Zollo. The dining chairs are Fredericia's J39 chair by Borge Mogensen.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The galley kitchen features crisp white cabinetry with contrasting black accents.
Formerly cut off from the rest of the home, the kitchen now looks into the living room. When the Fines have parties, it’s set up as a bar. The pendants hanging over the island are by Ingo Maurer.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The spacious kitchen comes with all new appliances, including two built-in wall ovens.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
A large, marble island is the focal point of the all-white kitchen.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
Long Cabin kitchen.
Long Cabin Kitchen.
Here is a look at the bright, contemporary kitchen.
The spirit has found a place to emerge again, he shakes and touches those that are outside and protects and shelters those that have welcomed him.
The kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly appliances that use less energy. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The updated, contemporary kitchen maintains a warm midcentury presence thanks to the use of wood.
Daylight filters in from the front wall of windows and a central skylight.
The new walk-through pantry with laminated glass doors runs the width of the kitchen and features reclaimed timber shelving. The floors are engineered oak.
The expanded central kitchen occupies the heart of the home. The kitchen island is wrapped in reclaimed Douglas fir and topped with a white granite countertop. The countertops in the rear are black-flamed granite.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The warm tones of the white oak table and floating bench compliment the sleek Bulthaup kitchen in Bata Penthouse by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Custom cabinets, shiplap, and warm brass tones make this kitchen by Hawthorn Builders very inviting and clean.
A Caesarstone quartz slab envelopes custom-made, rift-cut, white oak cabinetry with a dark brown stain, and bounces the natural light coming in from the doors and windows. Glossy white cabinets further lighten the space, while a Heath tile backsplash brings a pop of color and pattern.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The long, narrow kitchen, at only 11 feet wide, is delineated by the ‘tapas bar’ island, a wall of floor to ceiling concealed cabinetry, and a long white counter contrasting with a charcoal wall.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
The compact kitchen is fitted out with Whirlpool appliances, including the wall oven, cooktop, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Hatchet Design Build took a more modern approach with the kitchen while still drawing from the traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut kitchen cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.
Linen storage is tucked under the stairs.
A second modern kitchen with cabinetry by Good Dog Rosie slots seamlessly into the historic shell.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
