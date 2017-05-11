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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/cabinets : white

Kitchen Range Hood White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
Fun fact: Inky, who is <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">SVP of Strategy and Chief of Staff for the NBA, is a passionate home cook and attended culinary school in 2019 to refine her home cooking skills. </span>
The main floor spans 200 square feet, and the loft is 65 square feet.
Caroline found the backsplash tile at Los Azulejos in Tecate, MX, while she was on a scouting trip for work. She texted Joel a photo: “He was like, ‘I don’t know, it looks a little terrazzo-y,’” says Caroline with a laugh. “But it turned out to be subtle enough.” The team actually had to install the backsplash twice because the first time, the red grout stained the tile surface. Joel and Caroline drove back to Mexico to purchase a second batch, with which they used white grout.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
After: An all-white palette at the kitchen and master bathroom above creates a cohesive and calm atmosphere.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
In the main living spaces, Montgomery exposed the Douglas fir LVLs, which are structural support beams that span the entire ceiling and don’t necessitate support columns.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
The best kitchen remodels simplify an owner’s life and make efficient use of every available square inch.
Pendant lights of varying height add to the whimsical feel.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Erica and her mom enjoy cooking together, and this kitchen makes that easy to do so, with an expanded footprint, leathered quartzite counters, and custom white oak cabinetry. Shoe storage was built-in by the exterior door, with a slim cupboard for cleaning supplies.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
Plan B carpenters built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen at the far end of the room.
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
White Kitchen with High Window
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Pros: Granite is a very hard substance that is resistant to scratches, heat, and, when sealed, stains as well. Cons: Because granite naturally is porous, it does need to be resealed every 8 to 10 years to maintain its resistance to staining. Its higher price point puts it out of reach in some renovations.
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
Read on for all the pros and cons to keep in mind for an educated decision about installing a kitchen sink.
Avid cooks, Jinhee and John spend part of every day around their custom-built kitchen island, surrounded by Compasso d’Oro barstools. The island is on castors, so it easily moves around the kitchen as needed. An edamame plant on their patio occasionally provides leaves for Korean dishes.
Thanks to an existing functional layout and adequate size, there wasn't much need to change the plan of the kitchen and the placement of appliances and plumbing.
Mahle also enlarged the opening to the dining room, enabling better sight lines and daylight to pass through the space.
The existing layout of the kitchen was largely kept in tact, which helped keep the budget in check because there was only limited relocating of plumbing, gas lines, and other infrastructural work.
A short hall connects the kitchen to the bathroom and holds integrated shelving, a wardrobe, and an electrical box. The open stair treads leading up to the sleeping loft save on space and keep sight lines open.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
A pendant light in the kitchen is a basic light socket combined with an LED Edison bulb.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
The modest U-shaped kitchen has an open peninsula on one side.
The kitchen was relocated to give the living area more breathing room. A slat detail above the beams bring attention to the preserved roof structure.
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
A kitchen island with bar seating provides indoor space for dining; custom-milled cabinets and drawers in the kitchen add ample storage.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
A ribbon window lines the counter and looks into the trees.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
“We did a style of kitchen that you would find in Oaxaca,” says the designer. It’s simple and durable, and made for cooking any type of food.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
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