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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Range Hood Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
The Cesca dining rooms chairs are from Knoll. The design team purchased the industrial bookshelf from Leroy Merlin and sprayed it with red paint.
Scala Studio created the kitchen from scratch in the former office space.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
8. "How often do I like to communicate with my realtor and what's the best way to do so?" "Your agent should know how you like to check in and by what method—text, email, or phone,” explains Hoffman. “The biggest complaints we hear from clients who have worked with other agents is that their agent did not communicate with them in the way they wanted."
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
The ground floor kitchen is currently part of the rental apartment, but could easily become part of the office if the Uli Wagner Design Lab studio were to be extended downstairs in the future.
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
A closer look at the kitchen, which is painted in a crisp white shade by Farrow &amp; Ball.
A ribbon window lines the counter and looks into the trees.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
WC Ferrell Cabinetry built the kitchen’s custom cabinets, which are finished with Sugatsune SN Series pulls and a coat of Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee. The board and batten in the kitchen is mimicked in the exterior siding.
The kitchen countertops are made of oiled soapstone, and the backsplash features Heath Ceramics tiles. The island is a Carrara marble slab fitted onto an industrial base from Big Daddy's Antiques.
The orange custom cabinets in the kitchen were specially manufactured by Factory Tool.
Hard at work in my kitchen, slicing up lemon snacking cake and smiling at my pooch.
My kitchen—where all the magic happens—is galley style, which makes maneuvering easy-peasy. Through the doorway at the end of the galley is my pantry (where the wall oven and microwave live) and my tiny, sweet (pun intended) office, complete with Farrow and Ball’s Calamine-colored trim (pink is my favorite color).
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
"In my Alpine Noir project, we used laminate kitchen cabinets because of the ease of maintenance and cost savings," explains interior designer Casey Keasler of Casework. The vintage Moroccan checkerboard runner is from Kat + Maouche.
"We designed a fully-custom, expanded chef’s kitchen featuring European-style cabinets, a large island with waterfall countertops, and hardwood floors," say Sommer and Costello. The light and bright kitchen has cabinetry by Gilbert Sojo, quartz counters, and a streamlined black GE range hood that syncs with the black finger pulls from Cosmas.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
Developed by Lang Architecture, Hudson Woods is an eco-friendly, locally-sourced, 26-family community spread across 131 acres in the midst of the Hudson River Valley. In the kitchen of one of the cabins, dark-green subway tiles contrast with wood cabinetry and a marble-topped central island that was crafted from blackened steel and walnut.
The updated kitchen of this circa-1969 Claude Oakland-designed Eichler has walnut-paneled cabinetry, quartz countertops, a turquoise tile backsplash, and a large center island with seating.
Perched high in the hills of Silver Lake, this Albert P. Martin–designed midcentury home has returned to the market following a recent renovation and expansion. Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
A look at the gourmet kitchen, which features a large center island and separate peninsula. Dark cabinetry contrasts with the room's crisp marble accents.
In the kitchen, crisp white cabinets complement a walnut table from Space Furniture. Custom lighting from JD Lighting Tech emphasizes the verticality of the home. The dining chairs are from Industry West.
In addition to plenty of cabinetry, the light-filled kitchen also features stainless-steel appliances and a polished concrete floor. The central island offers more space to gather and meal-prep.
Part modern farmhouse, part gallery, this vacation home just outside Tahoe National Forest is composed of four distinct gable forms separated by square, stone-clad volumes. It was designed by Tahoe-based architect Clare Walton. The interiors were a collaborative effort between the owner, who is an artist and art collector, and interior designer Brittany Haines of ABD Studio. In the kitchen, a custom-made, six-person breakfast banquet, crafted from walnut, is organized around a table that features cold roll steel table top and a turned wood base that has been ebonized black.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
Not sure about which colors work best in your kitchen? Atwood says to pay attention to the colors in your favorite meals, as well as the linens you turn to again and again.
The kitchen has quartz counters, maple cabinets, a white backsplash tile with light colored grout, and glass block in the windows overlooking the alley. The hallway leads to an office niche, utility area, and the garage.
The living room, kitchen, and dining room flow into one another. The floors are hickory. "I've never used hickory in my life as an architect," says McCuen, whose wife chose the wood for the flooring. He’s since become a convert. "It is fabulous. It works with everything, and it finishes great," he says.
The open kitchen is equipped with plenty of flexible cabinet space, open shelving, and built-in wine storage.
Rhode Partners chose KitchenAid appliances, brass pendants, a French Door-style refrigerator, and a U Line 1000 series Beverage Center.
The large galley kitchen was completely modernized as part of the renovation. The long space leads to a large corner window in front of the sink, which allows warm natural light inside.
For the kitchen, Fogarty went with a very unique material and used zinc for the island. "It's an old-fashioned material used in many old kitchens that is slightly soft," he says. "You can cut on it, and it rubs away and becomes part of the patina."
"Go with your gut, and don’t be afraid to mix things up as you go along," Owens advises. "Originally we didn’t have open shelves flanking the hood, but we added them at the last minute and now it’s one of my favorite elements of the space."
The white subway tile backsplash was given a unique touch with a stacked layout, rather than a typical off-set design.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
Featuring a timeless black-and-white marble checkerboard floor, the eat-in kitchen receives an abundance of natural light thanks to its huge, six-over-six pane sash window.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The kitchen features black cabinetry, a white subway tile backsplash, marble countertops, and a center island. There is also a screen that separates the kitchen from the dining area.
The kitchen features soapstone counters, a walnut island, handmade tiles, and an expansive door that leads to an covered, outdoor dining terrace.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
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