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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : range hood/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Range Hood Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The chef's kitchen includes ample counter-space for meal prep, as well as bespoke cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a large central island.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
An Italian marble backsplash complements the open shelving made from reclaimed wood purchased from local Amish shops.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
The undulating curves of the natural stone backsplash by Decorative Materials Inc. work with the dark countertop, which are both in contrast to the high gloss white cabinets by Vogo.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry