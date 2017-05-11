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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/floors : travertine

Kitchen Microwave Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Thanks to a 2000 renovation led by Hollingsworth's son, Russell, the home is twice the size of other Neoteric homes, offering 3,865 square feet of living space across two levels.
WH Residence | M3 Architects