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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Microwave Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"In the existing original condition, the upper unit had to come through the interior of the lower unit to get outside," says Thomas. The addition of an exterior spiral staircase and outdoor terrace now connects the sister’s upstairs kitchen to the yard below. A new window frames the view of the staircase.
In the kitchen, the countertops and backsplash are Pietra Cardosa stone and the cabinetry is whitened maple and an ebony-stained charcoal oak, to sync with the rest of the case goods throughout the home.
The kitchen of this New York City bachelor pad boasts a countertop and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, for a sleek and continuous look.
“We knew we wanted enough room for a family—and we wanted to emphasize cooking, and have more of a communal space,” says homeowner Jeff of their renovation priorities. The centrally located kitchen features walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops in Pure White, a Heath tile backsplash, and Pablo Designs Cielo pendants. Appliances include a SubZero French-door refrigerator, BlueStar range, and Zephyr vent hood.
"The owner loves walnut and wanted something really warm and inviting that didn't feel rustic," Becky says. "She has a modern edge to her."
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Custom eat-in kitchen table. Solid Caesarstone waterfall fabricated by YK Stone.
Bamboo plywood is used throughout the house for all integrated furniture, including the kitchen cabinets. The pendant lights are prototypes designed by Jamie McLellan for Tom Dixon and the stools are by Konstantin Grcic for Magis.
Bickford Park - Kitchen
Kitchen and flexible entry space