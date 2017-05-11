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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Microwave Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
“We learned that in a home this size, every design decision needs to contribute both functionally and aesthetically to the space,” Robinson says. “The details matter even more when every inch is significant, so we got creative with how to make the most out of everything.” Polished quartzite countertops, Leicht cabinetry, and a backsplash of back-painted glass make the kitchen feel luxurious.
The kitchen in The Sycamore features white-painted cabinetry, pine ceiling beams and flooring.
"We knew we wanted the kitchen to have a beautiful view of the outdoors so we designed a large picture window that allows you to admire the scenery," Dianna says. Low maintenance coffee-colored vinyl flooring offsets the room's bright white cabinetry.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
Now, the kitchen flows into the dining area. An island with a quartzite countertop anchors the room, and a ceiling range hood by Best keeps sight lines open. The counter stools were designed by Best Practice Architecture and built by local studio The Woodwork.
In the kitchen, white Caesarstone counters seamlessly top white flat-front cabinets.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
IKEA cabinets get an upgrade with modern Plykea plywood doors.
Colors from dramatic, Icelandic landscapes inspired the contrasting interiors. Volcanic orange creates a multifunctional gathering point at the heart of the home while the swimming pool brings in a lagoon hue; the cabinets recall glaciers and lava. In the kitchen, "disappearing" chairs are stored under the island to maximize space.
The splash of red repeats itself in the kitchen oven.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
Bulthaup kitchen cabinets are complemented with quartzite and stainless steel countertops.
Kitchen & Dining table
kitchen walnut island with stools
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.
WH Residence | M3 Architects