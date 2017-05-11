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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/counters : laminate

Kitchen Microwave Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A wine rack keeps bottles safe while on the open road.
Cork flooring knits the main living spaces together.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
White laminate cabinets are the perfect solution to keep costs down for the small, open kitchen in this Madrid apartment.
A large peninsula separates the kitchen, which features period Allmilno finishes. The space has since been upgraded with modern appliances and fixtures.
Natural light streams into the kitchen through glass inset clerestory windows at the top of the 12.5-foot-tall ceiling.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A cooking classroom contributes to the students' well-rounded education.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
Kitchen.
The sink organizer is from Joseph & Joseph, while the white porcelain vase is from Timea Sido.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The updated kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele appliances.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.