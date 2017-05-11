All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/cabinets : metal

19 Kitchen Microwave Metal Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
Kitchen
Kitchen island
Taking design cues from boats, the founders of Living Vehicles used maintenance-free, weather-resistant aluminum for the interior walls and midcentury-style cabinetry. High-end appliances like a dishwasher and washer-drier combo are small and tucked away.
With an exterior of shiplapped cyprus wood and an interior that features hardwood floors and stainless-steel kitchen cabinetry, it's no surprise that the home has won numerous American Institute of Architects awards for its space-conscious design.
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba carved a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, Italy, filling it with custom creations and their greatest hits. In their minimalist kitchen: sleek steel cabinet systems and the Kono range hood from Elmar. The multi-functional stainless steel island measures 20" deep and was designed by the couple for Elmar.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Kitchen Elevation
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
The warm industrial kitchen celebrates views of Rocky Mountain National Park beyond. A see-through, steel fireplace becomes a glowing beacon that warms the kitchen and living room at the heart of the home.
Kitchen / Dining island
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.