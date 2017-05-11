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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Microwave Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
The Dune cabin features a loft space overlooking a dinette, which can be converted into an additional bed.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
"We have a surprising amount of cabinetry for a kitchen of this size and we utilize all of it," Shaffer says.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
The kitchen cabinets were updated in a pecan finish, in roughly the original layout. Originally, the kitchen had a wall separating it from the rest of the room, and two sliding doors that could be opened. This wall was removed to open the kitchen to the living space.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
The Powisset barn’s state-of-the-art learning kitchen hosts public classes on everything from jam-making to food security. Its aged floors and ceilings are packed with cellulose insulation.
While there are two sleeping lofts—one above the kitchen, the other above the bathroom—the EDGE Cabin's multifunctional furniture can add a third bed.
Kitchen with view of Dining and Living Room beyond. Pendant light fixture by Chris McCullough
Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.