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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Microwave Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
Ellie installed the Étoffe wallpaper over the banquette seat.
In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
David likes to cook and entertain so the architects designed a full-scale kitchen with Forbo Marmoleum flooring, white oak cabinets, ceramic tile backsplash, and Richlite counters.
The kitchen is adorned with Fireclay olive-green tile on the backsplash that ties to the green-painted custom millwork of the lower cabinetry.
Lee helped the couple source lighting, like the Nuura Anoli pendants above the kitchen island. “We're constantly having meals at home,” says Serena. “We get a CSA and I like to cook, so it's nice to have a lot of space in the kitchen, and have it be really functional for cooking and entertaining.”
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kitchen cabinetry is crafted from regional Douglas Fir, offering a welcoming balance of clean lines and textural warmth. </span>
Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.
Duchateau engineered hardwood oak complements the kitchen’s warm wood cabinetry. A broad sliding door connects the space to the outdoor deck, which spills down to the backyard.
The kitchen is outfitted with Henrybuilt cabinetry and Heath Ceramics tile on the backsplash. Modern matte black can lights by Cedar & Moss illuminate the bar.
A Cove 5 metal fireplace from Charnwood warms up the 215-square-foot cabin.
"Even a simple hardware swap or new lighting can transform a space, so keeping those core materials within a neutral palette allows for flexibility with updates over time," Gebhardt advises. "You really can’t go wrong with white oak, marble, and white-gray cabinetry." In the reimagined kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops meet Boston Arctic white subway tile, punctuated by Rejuvenation hardware. Meritage Hardwood Flooring was used throughout.
Flat-front maple cabinetry and a soapstone counter keep the kitchen backdrop simple.
Light spills down over the exposed framework, and period lighting adds character. The counters are Black Vermont from Bedrosian in a leather finish, and the tile is Forest field tile from Heath.
“We learned that in a home this size, every design decision needs to contribute both functionally and aesthetically to the space,” Robinson says. “The details matter even more when every inch is significant, so we got creative with how to make the most out of everything.” Polished quartzite countertops, Leicht cabinetry, and a backsplash of back-painted glass make the kitchen feel luxurious.
Kitchen
Each apartment's kitchen is modest in size. The all-white palette reflects light around the space.
The backsplash is composed of Fireclay tile, the floating shelves are from Semihandmade, and the light above the island is by Andrew Neyer. The Virgin of Guadalupe painting that the couple picked up in a flea market in Mexico City is an ode to the home’s Catholic rectory past.
A Heath Ceramics tile backsplash in neutral tones offsets the custom walnut cabinetry.
The new kitchen is also a galley layout, but has more room to spread out lengthwise.
Cork flooring knits the main living spaces together.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
The pantry provides more storage and allows clutter or small appliances to be stashed away.
The bathroom door is now centered on the rear wall, and an intermediary pantry space buffers the bathroom from the kitchen. The upper cabinets to the side of the sink have mesh inserts.
Custom metal rails suspend cooking implements within easy reach.
Harry wove a tactile palette of earthy tones throughout the new space, which includes blackbutt cabinetry, cement counters, and handmade backsplash tile from Spain.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
It’s hard to believe that this is the interior of a camper van.
All of the cabinets and walls of the Jayco camper were professionally sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White to create a crisp, modern look. Steve and Trina then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd satin paint for the final coating.
Bailey integrated red and yellow accents throughout the cabin in a nod to its ’70s origins. Paprika-colored Heath tile bedecks the backsplash. The matte-black, enamel cast iron pan is by Crane Cookware.
“We knew we wanted enough room for a family—and we wanted to emphasize cooking, and have more of a communal space,” says homeowner Jeff of their renovation priorities. The centrally located kitchen features walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops in Pure White, a Heath tile backsplash, and Pablo Designs Cielo pendants. Appliances include a SubZero French-door refrigerator, BlueStar range, and Zephyr vent hood.
Interior designer Cathie Hong transformed the kitchen of this San Jose Eichler into a bright open space, but kept the wood paneling in the adjacent room, to preserve the warm, midcentury feel.
After: The Kitchen
After: The Renovated Kitchen
The team expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look that now features stunning walnut cabinets, gray Caesarstone counters, and a beautiful teal backsplash with tile from the Ann Sacks Modern Line.
"We designed a fully-custom, expanded chef’s kitchen featuring European-style cabinets, a large island with waterfall countertops, and hardwood floors," say Sommer and Costello. The light and bright kitchen has cabinetry by Gilbert Sojo, quartz counters, and a streamlined black GE range hood that syncs with the black finger pulls from Cosmas.
A peninsula is lined with Form barstools from Simon Legald.
Harding went for simplicity in the kitchen, which features white backsplash tiles from Ceramica Vogue, a Ceaserstone countertop in Pure White, a Blanco sink with a Milli Inox fixture, and suface-mounted lights.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
The building is 6,500 square feet, so each loft feels spacious and airy. The arched windows, which rest in the original openings, let in light and views of the adjacent oak sanctuary.
The team removed the wall between the kitchen and living room, then increased the kitchen’s size by 30 square feet through extending the wall of cabinets towards the dining room and adding an island. The distinctive stools are Phase Design’s Bride’s Veil Bar & Counter Stool.
The Nickell family, including children Dash and Arli, makes cookies in their new kitchen. "Both Shondi and Jake, being a part of Threadless, have such creative backgrounds themselves," says Suzanne. "The best part was just how seamless and easy it was to work through the colors and the palette and the materials."
A hammered copper farmhouse sink from Sinkology and copper hardware from Decorator Hardware contrast warmth against the blue and green tones of the cabinetry. The existing wood flooring was kept, just sanded and stained to match other areas of the house.
"Where the house sits, it’s sandwiched between these two structures," says Garry. This made accessing good natural light and views a challenge. A breakthrough move in the design consisted of installing windows on the north wall with glass-backed cabinets over them, thereby admitting natural light into the house, but not giving less-than-ideal views of surrounding buildings too much visual weight.
In the garden apartment kitchen, IKEA cabinet boxes received fronts from Reform, in the Basis style. An Andrew Neyer Barbell Pendant echoes the black two-inch hex wall tile. The black wire and wood open shelves are the client’s own and similar to the String Pocket Shelf, says the firm.
"When the doors to the hall are closed, the suite has internal circulation behind the kitchenette which allows for guests to have complete privacy and move between the rooms without going into the hallway," explains the firm. IKEA cabinets and a custom, stainless-steel sink and integrated counter from CNS Construction make the room sleek and functional. The white metal wall shelves are also from IKEA.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
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