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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Microwave Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The kitchen is well-equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
View from the kitchen towards living and sleeping zone.
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
Corian Countertop, Arredo3 Kitchen cabinets and custome made legs
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
Dining and kitchen
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
The kitchen sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen
Kitchen looking into the dining and out towards the Atlantic Ocean. The collar ties are exposed to express the homes structural integrity and bring down the scale of the space
Kitchen
The all-white kitchen is open to the upper level. One tread of the stairs extends out to become a countertop and the live-edge dining room table is surrounded by blue and grey chairs that are part of a palette inspired by the beach setting.
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall