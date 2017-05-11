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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : microwave/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Microwave Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen overlooks stunning views and features a Solna faucet by Brizo, Urbanedge sinks by Julien, a Lumen dishwasher by Miele, a Gaggenau cooktop, honed Balsatina countertops, and custom mixed-grain teak cabinetry.
400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
Contrasting countertops and cabinetry bring a modern touch to an otherwise traditional kitchen in North Carolina.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Kitchen.
Dining and kitchen
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
A simple, chic, elegant modern prefab open kitchen.
kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station