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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Ice Maker Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen overlooks stunning views and features a Solna faucet by Brizo, Urbanedge sinks by Julien, a Lumen dishwasher by Miele, a Gaggenau cooktop, honed Balsatina countertops, and custom mixed-grain teak cabinetry.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
Keys Cucine kitchen cabinets and countertop.
Kitchen.
An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.
A simple, chic, elegant modern prefab open kitchen.
kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall