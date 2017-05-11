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All Photos/kitchen/appliances : ice maker/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Ice Maker Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

400 SOLA's impressive kitchen is a mix of colors and textures. Homeowner Tobin Green designed the space to mesh many different styles in a way that feels urban and organic.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Dining and kitchen
An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall